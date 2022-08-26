Live, Laugh & Bloom
Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

Kelly Lillback will be retiring and passing down the LLB flower shop keys after 11 years

After 11 successful years in Monticello, business owner Kelly Lillback will be retiring and passing down the family flower shop to close friends. The new owners will take over the business on September 1.

Kelly Lillback

Kelly Lillback is pictured at Live, Laugh & Bloom in Monticello. Lillback is retiring Sept. 1 and selling the store.
