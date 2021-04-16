Those who travel on Highway 10 between Xenia Avenue, south of the Lake Orono bridge, and Lowell Avenue in Elk River should plan to encounter some delays, as a seven-month construction project begins Monday, April 19.
Motorists are advised that eastbound Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane of traffic, 24/7, between April and early November. Plan your commute, especially on Sunday afternoon when recreational weekend travelers’ return home. Seek alternate routes or travel at off-peak hours to avoid stops and delays.
The $12.1 million project will:
Reconstruct the Highway 10 road surface, includes shoulders, turn-lanes and adjacent entrances
Install dual left-turn lanes on eastbound Highway 10 to Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1
Construct a multi-use trail along eastbound Highway 10 from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue
Upgrade the signal systems at Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1 and Upland Avenue
On April 19, eastbound Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane of traffic to construct temporary crossovers in the median and widen shoulders. Both directions to encounter overnight lane closures to replace pipes beneath the road. The night work will occur between sunset and sunrise.
Starting in June through early November, all three lanes of traffic—two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound—will shift within the work zone to reconstruct sections of concrete road surface. Please slow down, expect delays and follow all directional signage in the work zone.
Access will be maintained and open, however expect changes. Those who live, work or make deliveries in the area, should seek alternative routes or contact their destination for directions.
When complete in early November, the project will provide a smoother road surface and improve motorist and pedestrian access and safety along one mile of Highway 10.
