The Monticello City Council approved a preliminary plat, development stage planned unit development (PUD) and rezong for the fifth addition of the Featherstone development located at 85th Street NE and Highway 25. According to City staff, the current proposal would final plat an additional 26 single family lots, with the developed portion of the proposed plat consisting of 16.71 acres. Outlot A of the 4 Addition, currently a 60.7 acre outlot, would be reduced to approximately 43.94 acres and become Outlot A of the new 5th addition. 

The Featherstone community has been under development since first being proposed in 2003 as a 150-home development on 220 acres that also included 10 acres of commercial development and industrial development on 60 of the acres. 

