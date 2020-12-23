A lack of space and future redevelopment opportunities on Third Street East could force a move of the Monticello office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
City officials say a strong candidate for a new DMV home is the city-owned Prairie Conference Center, located across the street to the east from the Monticello Public Library. The center sits adjacent to Caribou Coffee on Sixth Street.
City staff has received approval from the council to review options for potentially relocating the FiberNet office that is located at the Prairie Conference Center and utilizing the majority of the building for the DMV. A fitness studio used for Monticello Community Center programs would remain on the second level of the facility.
“The possibility of the Prairie Conference Center provides a greater amount of space, potential ability to satisfy the needs of the department, and provide greater visibility for the DMV,” city staff stated in a report to the Council.
