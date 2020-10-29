An aquatic invasive species has been identified in two Big Lake area lakes.
The existence of zebra mussels has been confirmed in both Big Lake and Lake Mitchell.
The Minnesota DNR has confirmed a report from City of Big Lake staff of a zebra mussel in Big Lake near the public fishing pier in Lakeside Park.
Zebra mussels were also located near the public access on Lake Mitchell during a DNR inspection, according to the Minnesota DNR.
The lakes, both located in the city limits of Big Lake, are connected by a channel that allows boat access between the two lakes.
According to the Minnesota DNR, zebra mussels are small animals with a striped, D-shaped shell composed of two hinged valves joined by a ligament. The shells are typically one-quarter inch to one and one-half inches long, depending on age, with alternating yellow and brownish colored stripes. Adults are typically fingernail-sized. Zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces underwater.
Zebra mussels live underwater, attached to natural and manmade materials such as rocks, wood, plants, native mussels, pipes, docks, boat lifts, swim rafts, moored watercraft, and other debris, according to the Minnesota DNR. Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.
Why are zebra mussels a concern? Because a female can produce 100,000 to 500,000 eggs per year and beds of zebra mussels can reach tens-of-thousands within a single square yard, the DNR states.
To combat the threat of zebra mussels, the DNR is encouraging lake property owners to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and boat lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species as they prepare for winter storage of those items. While it’s always important to look for invasive species on boats, docks and other equipment, it is especially important at this time of year, according to the DNR.
Several new zebra mussel confirmations in recent years were initially reported by people removing docks, boats and boat lifts.
As a reminder, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:
• Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.
