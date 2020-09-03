4-H is America’s largest youth development program and continues to grow despite the strange circumstances of a pandemic.
In Minnesota, 845 new youth joined the 4-H program this Spring..
4-H educators and youth are putting in extra work this year as they create alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs, including the Sherburne County Fair due to the protocols put in place because of COVID-19.
This July, Sherburne County 4-H’ers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified virtual performance.
There are a handful of Sherburne County participants who advanced to state this year for children in grades six and up and one year past high school graduation, according to Danielle Ganje, an Extension 4-H educator who normally offices at the Sherburne County Government Center.
Dashton Mueller of the Refuge Rangers 4-H Club in Big Lake designed a blue ribbon quilt.
Hayden Parham, of Becker, a member of the Busy Bees 4-H Club based in Elk River, created an outdoor fairy garden earning a purple ribbon.
The annual judging events took place in a virtual setting. Photos and video highlights will be available on the County 4-H Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Sherburne4H.
Numbers of county contestants were down this year compared to 4-H competitors that topped 100 at last year’s Sherburne County Fair.
Ganje coordinates and manages the local program, which includes the full range of 4-H programming. She works with youth, volunteers, community partners, and University faculty/staff to meet the program’s goals of: youth learning by developing a passion in their areas of interest and youth leading by being innovators and social change agents.
Ganje has seen some major growth from everyone involved. She’s seen resilience at it’s finest.
“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers. We’re proud of all the kids that participated and how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make this experience happen,” said Extension educator Danielle Ganje. “We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from Sherburne County 4-H’ers.”
“4-H’s priority is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “We’ve been committed to helping maintain the county fair experience as much as possible, recognizing that possibilities and limitations vary among all of Minnesota’s 87 counties.”
Results from judging can be viewed online at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14069.
Ganje noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, judges, volunteers, staff and other partners.
“We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience,” Ganje said.
To learn more about 4-H in X County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Danielle Ganje, at ganje@umn.edu or call the Extension office at 763-765-3075. www.4-H.umn.edu.
