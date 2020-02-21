50 years ago:
Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970
• The February meeting of the Big Lake Community Fund was canceled because most of the board members were out of town.
• The Sno-Cruisers were having a club meeting and invited potential new members. “Please be on time. We might want to use the balance of the evening for a trail ride.”
• The Republican caucus for Big Lake was to be held Feb. 24 at Big Lake High School. DFL caucuses were to be held at Big Lake Municipal Hall.
• Meredith Olson of Big Lake was the Good Neighbor of the Week on WCCO Radio. Olson was president of the community hospital board, director of Camp Wells, and a community servant as a teacher and educator.
• Beck’s Big Lake Market had special food values, including a basket of cherry tomatoes for 29 cents, rutabagas for 9 cents per pound and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
• Dechene Potato Company still had winter potatoes on sale. #1 reds and russets were $4 per hundred, while #2 reds and russets were $2.50 per 100.
• A RCA TV with “fiddle-free color” could be had for $388 at Aubol’s TV and Appliance.
• Three new 1970 two-bedroom mobile homes were for rent at Big Lake Estates.
Stereo records were available for just $2.99 each with a gas purchase at Holiday, located at Highway 10 and Lake Street in Big Lake. “Because Holiday carries an up-to-date selection of the most popular releases, you’ll probably find that record you’ve been wanting to get,” read the Holiday ad. You could get an 8-track tape for just $4.99.
