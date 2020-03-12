50 years ago:

Thursday, March 12, 1970

• Florence Hermanson, a kindergarten teacher in the Big Lake School District, was nominated for the annual teacher of the year award. 

• The Big Lake Senior Citizens Club was preparing to host a potluck dinner on St.Patrick’s Day at the Big Lake Town Hall.

• There was plenty of interest in a meeting to discuss former a Girl Scout troop in Big Lake- so much so that the first meeting of the Big Lake Girl Scouts was set for March 17.

• Mrs. Hagerstrom gave a presentation of pressing flowers at a meeting of the Big Lake Landscaper’s Club.

• Two car loads of women from Big Lake drove to Columbia Heights to celebrate birthdays of three of the Big Lake women.

• The Ranchro Drive-In on Highway 10 was ready to open for the season under new owners Bill and Doris Allgood.

• Bananas were 12 cents per pound at Becks Big Lake Market.

• Three rings of 10 ounce bologna could be had for 98 cents at Lannoye’s Fairway Foods.

