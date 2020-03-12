50 years ago:
Thursday, March 12, 1970
• Florence Hermanson, a kindergarten teacher in the Big Lake School District, was nominated for the annual teacher of the year award.
• The Big Lake Senior Citizens Club was preparing to host a potluck dinner on St.Patrick’s Day at the Big Lake Town Hall.
• There was plenty of interest in a meeting to discuss former a Girl Scout troop in Big Lake- so much so that the first meeting of the Big Lake Girl Scouts was set for March 17.
• Mrs. Hagerstrom gave a presentation of pressing flowers at a meeting of the Big Lake Landscaper’s Club.
• Two car loads of women from Big Lake drove to Columbia Heights to celebrate birthdays of three of the Big Lake women.
• The Ranchro Drive-In on Highway 10 was ready to open for the season under new owners Bill and Doris Allgood.
• Bananas were 12 cents per pound at Becks Big Lake Market.
• Three rings of 10 ounce bologna could be had for 98 cents at Lannoye’s Fairway Foods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.