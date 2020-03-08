50 years ago: Thursday, March 5, 1970

• Planning contiued for the June 30 All-School reunion.

• Long Time Eagle Lake resident, Mrs. Harry Nelson, passed away. She and her husband owned a store and resort at Big Eagle Lake called Harry’s Place at Big Eagle Lake. They operated the two businesses for 43 years.

• The annual Boy Scout Blue & Gold banquet was held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

• Talks were underway to form Big Lake’s first Brownie and Girl Scout troops. Slips were sent home to parents to help guage interest in a local troop among girls and their parents.

• The Monticello-Big Lake Hospital Auxiliary held its annual fashion show at Big Lake High School.

• Big Lake lost to their rival, the Monticello Redmen, in the District 19 quarterfinals in boys playoff basketball action in Maple Lake.

• You only needed to deposit $100 to earn 5.88 percent on your money at Citizen’s State Bank of Big Lake.

• Beck’s Big Lake Market had special food values including 1/3 of a bushel of apples for $1.89, 10 Teax grapefruits for 69 cents and rutabagas for 9 cents per pound.

Compiled by Jeff Hage

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

