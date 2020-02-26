50 years ago:
Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970
• The Big Lake all-school reunion was set for Saturday, June 20 after a meeting at the Lyle Smith residence.
• Bill Powers of Big Lake retired as manager of Twin City Lines, a local charter bus service. Powers worked in the charter bus industry nearly four decades and was known for taking 14,000 people to a football games. He originated the idea of taking people to University of Minnesota football games on charter buses and leased parking lot space near the stadium to park his buses. This allowed passengers to get very close to the stadium gates. For a 1962 gopher game against Iowa, Powers took 14,000 people to the game on 262 of his buses. Retirement plans called for a lot of fishing from his home in Big Lake.
• The Big Lake Boy Scouts ended their practice of picking up old newspapers for recycling purposes.
• There has been an epidemic of farmers having their fields damaged by snowmobilers riding over their fields- especially fields where rye was sown last year.
• Mr. and Mrs. Julius Anderson of 420 Shore Acres Drive attended a Valentines party and dance in Minneapolis. They stayed all night. Mr. Anderson displayed some of his paintings in a one-man art show.
• Lannoyes In Big Lake was selling Hill’s Bros. Coffee for 10 cents a can with coupon and lettuce was 29 cents for two heads.
• Duanes Marine and Gulf station was owned by Duane Hollenbeck. The gas station had a new automatic car wash with wax and shine.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
