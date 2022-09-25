Xcel Energy will move forward to build Minnesota’s largest-ever solar project at the Sherco plant in Becker, as it transitions away from using coal at the site in the coming years. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission provided last week the final approvals needed for Sherco Solar, which is a key component of Xcel Energy’s plans to nearly triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028.

In addition to being the largest single solar development in Minnesota, the Upper Midwest and among the largest in the United States, Sherco Solar will provide clean energy while also being the lowest-cost solar on Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest system. It will also create jobs and investment in the Becker community as the Sherco coal plant is retired in the coming years. The solar project will serve as a direct replacement for most of the capacity of the first coal unit retiring at the Sherco plant.

