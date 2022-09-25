Xcel Energy will move forward to build Minnesota’s largest-ever solar project at the Sherco plant in Becker, as it transitions away from using coal at the site in the coming years. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission provided last week the final approvals needed for Sherco Solar, which is a key component of Xcel Energy’s plans to nearly triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028.
In addition to being the largest single solar development in Minnesota, the Upper Midwest and among the largest in the United States, Sherco Solar will provide clean energy while also being the lowest-cost solar on Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest system. It will also create jobs and investment in the Becker community as the Sherco coal plant is retired in the coming years. The solar project will serve as a direct replacement for most of the capacity of the first coal unit retiring at the Sherco plant.
“We are pleased to move forward with the Sherco Solar project,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “We know it will be a key component to meet our customers’ energy needs as we transition away from coal and closer to our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”
The Sherco Solar project will support the creation of approximately 900 well-paying union construction jobs. It will support the recently approved workforce training and development program, called Xcel Energy’s Power Up program, designed to integrate historically marginalized communities into the energy workforce. Program participants will have the opportunity to participate in the project beginning in summer 2023.
Xcel Energy has transitioned other Minnesota coal plants without laying off employees, and will work with employees, communities and other stakeholders to manage the coal plant’s transition through attrition, retirements and retraining.
In August 2022, Xcel Energy issued a Request for Proposals for solar and storage projects to procure 900 MW of additional solar capacity to be online by the end of 2025.
The first phase of the Sherco Solar project will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.