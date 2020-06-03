To support the growing community and enhance electric reliability in the region, Xcel Energy is moving Becker customers’ electric service to a newly constructed substation in the area. As crews make the switch, Xcel Energy customers in the area will be without power from approximately 10 p.m. Friday, June 12 – 6 a.m. Saturday, June 13, although the outage may be shorter for some customers. The outage will cover nearly the entire town of Becker - the north side of Highway 10 and a small portion of commercial businesses on south side of Highway 10. If weather is an issue, crews will perform the work beginning Friday, June 19.
“We strive to provide the reliable electric service our customers expect, and this new substation will help meet the needs of this growing community,” said Mark Osendorf, community relations manager, Xcel Energy. “We understand any outage is inconvenient and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we upgrade the electric service in Becker.”
Tips for customers during this planned outage:
- Turn off computers and remember to reset alarm systems or other equipment sensitive to a power outage.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. According to the USDA, refrigerators will keep food safely cold for about four hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer will hold the temperature for about 48 hours.
- Make arrangements for pets if an outage will affect their care.
- Remember that garage door openers, sump pumps and other equipment that operates only by electrical power will not work during the outage.
- For additional tips and information about outages, visit the Xcel Energy website.
Customers in the area will also receive automated phone calls letting them know about the planned outages. Customers can call 1-800-495-4999 with questions or concerns. If you have significant medical conditions that may be affected by the outage, please call 1-800-331-5262.
