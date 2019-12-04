Wright County Tscumper

Photo provided

Left to Right: Mary Dalbec (MACM Third Vice President), Monica Tschumper, Angie Hutchins, Gena Jones, and Aaron Williamson (MACM President)

 

Wright County Court Administrator Monica Tschumper was among four distinguished Minnesota Judicial Branch employees from across Minnesota honored for their professional talents at the recent Minnesota Association for Court Management (MACM) conference. Monica Tschumper of Wright County District Court, Angie Hutchins of the Third Judicial District, Gena Jones of Washington County District Court, and Sharon Schubert of Kanabec County District Court were all recognized for their contributions to the teams and workplaces they serve.

The 2019 Distinguished Service Award winner was Monica Tschumper, who works as the Wright County Court administrator in the Tenth Judicial District. The Distinguished Service award is given to individuals who have a record of outstanding service to the community and courts, and demonstrates leadership by improving the administration of justice and delivery of public service through the application of modern management techniques.

Tschumper has worked for the Minnesota Judicial Branch for 25 years. She has worked in several different positions in Mille Lacs, Isanti, and Wright counties.

