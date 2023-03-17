A man wanted by Wright County authorities was located at a Big Lake residence Sunday, March 12, after a pursuit that ended with a crash in the Sherburne County city.

Charles Stiller, 21 of Annandale, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail on numerous charges, including fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and suspicion of DWI.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments