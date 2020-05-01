Bruno, Big Lake’s drug-sniffing police dog, has helped but a Mora woman behind bars.
The canine partner of Officer Guy Chaffee gave a positive alert for drugs during a April 18 traffic stop.
Now 32-year-old Jodee Gamache is facing fifth degree controlled substance charges in Sherburne County District Court.
A vehicle was pulled over on April 18 because of a non-operational headlight.
During the routine traffic stop, the investigating officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officer Chaffee and Bruno were called in to conduct a sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of controlled substances.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located a gray and pink lunchbox on the passenger seat floor.
Inside that lunchbox a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and Psilocybin mushrooms, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
The crystal substance field-tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 1.1 grams. The mushrooms weighed 2.2 grams.
Gamache admitted in a statement to police that the methamphetamine and mushrooms were hers, according to the police department.
She stated she purchased them recently and were intended for personal use, police officials stated.
Gamache was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River where she was charged by criminal complaint with a felony 5th degree controlled substance offense.
