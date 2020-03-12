Wolgamott bill to extend Northstar to St. Cloud heard before committee

A Central Minnesota lawmaker envisions a future with the Northstar Commuter Line carrying passengers between Big Lake and St. Cloud.
Today, St. Cloud-area residents bust take a bus from St. Cloud to connect with Northstar trains at a Big Lake depot before heading towards its final stop at the Target Field Station in downtown Minneapolis.
State Representative Dan Wolgamott (D-St. Cloud) introduced legislation on Monday, March 2 that would to fund the next steps in the expansion of the Northstar Commuter Line to St. Cloud. His bill calls for $6 million in appropriations split between the State’s general fund and and State bonding. The bill was heard before the House Capital Investment Committee on Thursday, March 5.
The bill expands upon a $650,000 measure approved by the Minnesota Legislature in 2019 that laid the groundwork for a Northstar extension.
“This is a top priority for my constituents,” Wolgamott said. The expansion of the Northstar lIne has support of business leaders, faculty and students at St. Cloud State University, commuters who head in the direction of the Twin Cities each day for work, and economic development leaders in East St. Cloud. The Veterans Administration hospital would benefit from a Northstar expansion, as would the patients needing care at St. Cloud Hospital and its affiliated CentrCare clinics, Wolgamott said.
Big Lake city leaders have not taken a stand for or against expansion of the Northstar, according to City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt.
Wolgamott says the $6 million investment would look at different plans for extending the Northstar between Big Lake and St. Cloud.
Wolgamott’s bill calls for looking at the different options for extending the line, as well as the costs associated with those options. That includes capital, operating, and maintenance costs, he said.
A big, and necessary part of any Northstar expansion would also include a collaboration with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad. BNSF owns the tracks upon which the Northstar Line travels.
While Wolgamott says it could be many years before a Northstar train rolls into St. Cloud, he was encouraged to get a hearing before the Capital Investment Committee.
Frank Loetterle, planning director for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, testified before the committee on March 5.
Loetterle told the committee that if the $6 million in funding is secured, “We will have three service alternatives that can reliably provide commuter rail service between the Target Field Station and st. Cloud.
Those alternatives will range from very, very minimal service to a very robust schedule, Loetterle said.
Wolgamott’s bill addresses what has to happen “now” for the project to move forward, Loetterle said.
“First and foremost, we need to develop and implement a robust and continuous stakeholder and public involvement program,” Loetterle said.
“We need to develop and memorialize the roles and resposibilities of MnDOT, Metro Transit, local governments and other agencies,” he said.
There must also be ridership studies, cost benefit analyses, revenue studies, and a look at an appropriate fare structure, as well as preliminary engineering and environmental reviews, Loetterle said.
“We also need to find equipment like locomotives and coaches,” he said.
Loetterle noted that officials also need to sit down with BNSF in formal negotiations.
“We need to discuss how we exactly proceed and how much they’re going to ask for the privilege of using their track,” Loetterle said.
Loetterle told the committee he believes it will take a minimum of two years to get through the process. He said it will take the entire $6 million requested to complete the plan he outlined.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.