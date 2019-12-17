Steve Westerberg has announced his retirement after five years as superintendent of the Big Lake School District.
Westerberg’s retirement is affective June 30, 2020.
Westerberg came to Big Lake after serving as superintendent of the Oelwin Community School District in Oelwein, Iowa. For five years Westerberg served as superintendent of the Oelwein School District, located 35 miles northeast of Waterloo, Iowa.
At the time Westerberg accepted the Big Lake position, he said he was looking forward to moving to Big Lake not only for the opportunity to work in the Big Lake school District, but to be closer to his family’s cabin, located near Walker.
His tenure in Big Lake caps a 40-year career in education that has included opportunities as a teacher, principal, and superintendent.
“Being superintendent in Big Lake has been a tremendous honor and the capstone to my 40 years in education,” Westerberg said.
According to Westerberg’s bio, he and his wife Nancy are both farm kids who grew up in the north central Iowa town of Forest City, which is located 30 miles south of Albert Lea. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with social science and coaching degrees and began his career in education at a very small school district in southeast Iowa.
His second teaching position was in a community 30 miles west of Ames, Iowa, which provided him the opportunity to complete a Master’s degree in education administration from Iowa State University. His first administrative position was as a secondary (6-12) principal in a small district about an hour south of Fairmont, Minnesota.
“I also served as the activities director, taught two classes and became the substitute bus driver during spring planting and fall harvest,” Westerberg states.
Westerberg served as a high school principal in Denison, Iowa for 21 years before moving into the superintendency, followed by his 5-year tenure in Oelwein, Iowa.
Westerberg is confident that the Big Lake School District will be in good hands moving forward.
“Big Lake is a very strong district blessed with exceptional, caring educators.”
School district officials stated that the process of searching for a new superintendent will be discussed at an upcoming work session hosted by the Big Lake school board.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
