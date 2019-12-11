The Wave Youth Center

Big Lake Chamber of Commerce

Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated one of their newest members, The Wave Youth Center at 171 Lake St North in Big Lake with a ribbon-cutting.  They are hosting an open house today Dec. 5th from 3-7 pm and a parent Q&A on Dec. 6 from 5-6:30 pm. They will offer mentoring, academic help, mental health, relational, life and social skills to youth Monday-Friday starting next Monday, Dec 9th from 2-6 pm with Wednesdays closing at 5:30 pm.  They will be open on non-school days 11-6 pm and closed on weekends.  Chamber Director and City Council member Paul Knier of Cabot Lodge Securities held the ribbon while The Wave Youth Center President and Founder Molly Schroeder cut the ribbon.  Seated behind Molly is Sherburne County Commissioner and Center Board member Raeanne Danielowski, Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf, City Councilwoman Rose Johnson and Chamber member and neighbor Sandy McClurg of Big Lake Community Food Shelf.

 

