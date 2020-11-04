A potentially disastrous situation was averted Halloween afternoon east of Big Lake in Big Lake Township when a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into 25-foot deep trench before coming to rest above a live natural gas line.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called to the injury-accident at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, October 31.
According to the State Patrol, Richard Nelson, 59 of Red Wing, was west on Highway 10 near Sherburne County Road 14 when his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox went off the road to the north after passing the County Road 14 bridge.
Nelson’s vehicle went up the embankment for the on-ramp, which is currently closed due to a pipeline being repaired, according to the State Patrol.
The Big Lake Fire Department, Big Lake Police Department, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and CentraCare Abulance were dispatched to the scene.
According to Big Lake Fire Department personnel, Nelson suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.
When authorities arrived on scene, Nelson’s vehicle was wedged on top of metal pillars with Nelson trapped inside, fire department personnel stated.
Below the car ran a 750 psi main gas line.
If Nelson’s vehicle had ruptured the gas line, the incident would have resulted in serious injuries- or even death to some at the scene, fire department officials suggested.
The vehicle was stabilized. Nelson was extricated from the vehicle.
The vehicle was removed with the combined help of Bob’s Towing and Collins Brothers Towing without any damage to the pressurized gas main.
“It was a “good ending to a situation that could have been very bad,” fire department officials stated.
Nelson was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
