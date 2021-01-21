Variance granted for Cargill silo expansion

Cargill Kitchen Solutions is making another investment in its Big Lake facility.
The egg-product facility located on 7.25 acres at 20021 176th St. NW, which employs an estimated 200 people, is looking to expand its Big Lake footprint with the addition of seven new silos that would hold products such as liquid egg, vegetable oil, brine, and nitrogen, according to Big Lake City Planner Lucinda Meyers.
“The property owner is seeking to make improvements deemed necessary for the future growth of the business,” Meyers said.
However, the improvements are not allowed under the zoning ordinance, she said.
The silos would join several other storage silos already in place at the Big Lake facility.
A variance is required for construction of the silos because they exceed the total height allowed for such accessory structures in the city and Big Lake Township ordinances.
The industrial park in which Cargill Kitchen Solutions is located is governed by a joint powers board of the City of Big Lake and Big Lake Township. For that reason, a public hearing on the proposal was heard before members of both the city council and township board on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
During the public hearing, Meyers noted that the silos are proposed to be constructed at heights ranging from 19-feet to 43-feet, 9 inches tall.
Specifically, plans call for two 43-feet, 9 inch tall silos used for the storage of nitrogen, a 19-foot silo, three 36-foot silos and a 32-foot, 2 inch silo.
Without a variance, the structures are allowed at a maximum height of 15 feet tall, Meyers said. The tanks are proposed to be painted white to match the Cargill building, Meyers said. Privacy fences would also be added.
City staff recommended the granting of the variance. Both the city council and township board approved the variance at their subsequent January meetings.
Big Lake city council member Paul Seefeld abstained from voting because he is employed by Cargill at its Monticello facility. No representatives of the city council or town board had comments or questions during the Jan. 13 joint powers meeting.
However, one resident appeared at the public hearing to voice her opposition to the project.
Paula Wiltsey, who said she was a neighbor of the Cargill plant, told members of the joint powers board that living next to the Cargill plant is the equivalent of living in a nightmare.
She said the plant has cost her the ability to grow her garden. It is also responsible for the lack of wildlife in the area, such as turtles, frogs, snakes and woodchucks.
She claims to have headlights shining into her home “24 hours a day” from the trucks entering and leaving the plant.
Wiltsey pleaded with joint powers board members to respect her rights as a homeowner and deny the further expansion of the plant.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
