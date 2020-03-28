Upholsterer answers call to sew face masks

What do you do in the middle of a health crisis when you have six sewing machines, thread elastic and roles of material?
For the owner of one Monticello-Big Lake area company, the answer was simple.
Zach Vickers, owner of Upholstery Industries, dedicated half of his staff to make face masks that he then offered to people free of charge.
The masks are 100 percent cotton, double-sided masks with elastic bands that are machine washable, Vickers said.
“We’ve been cranking them out daily,” Vickers said the afternoon of Friday, March 27- a day in which Upholstery Industries made about 50 masks. At week’s end, production had reached about 400 masks, he said.
About half the masks have been given to people in the community. The other half have gone to group homes for the disabled and senior care centers, Vickers said. Cancer patients who have weakened or compromised immune systems have also been recipients of the masks.
Upholstery Industries specializes in marine and automotive upholstery, upholsteries furniture for large building projects, and does industrial work like chiropractor tables and dentist chairs.
Last week, as Vickers and his wife April observed COVID-19 concerns rising, they decided to help their neighbors by manufacturing an item that for which there is a shortage- the face masks.
“We had the resources and materials. We devoted three people to making them,” Vickers said.
Vickers also noted that his staff had a unique skill that made them a natural for mask production- a large majority of people don’t know how to sew. At Upholstery Industries, the company sews nearly every day.
The project was aided by the fact that the Vickers employ two former nurses, in addition to Vickers’ mother, who was formerly employed as a lab tech.
The three gave input into the design of the masks.
Vickers said that while Upholstery Industries is helping meet the community’s demand for face masks, they are no replacement for the practicing of social distancing.
“We don’t want to give false hope,” said Vickers, noting that wearing a face mask is not a guarantee that one won’t contract the COVID-19 virus.
“But if you’re going to cough, I’d rather have you cough into a mask than into your hands,” he said.
