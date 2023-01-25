On Saturday February 4, local changemakers will flock to the shores of Big Lake for United We Shiver. In it’s second year under the production of the Sherburne County
Area United Way, United We Shiver is a community fundraising event where brave souls plunge into the icy waters to support local nonprofits. In 2022 over $30,000 was raised and 100 percent of proceeds stay local.
So much more than just an icy plunge, United We Shiver is a full day family friendly event that is free to attend and filled with activities for everyone.
The Shiver Family Festival starts at noon, with winter activities on the lake including sleigh rides, sled bowling, face painting, hot cocoa, coffee, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the day from Style Catering of Big Lake.
The highlight of the event is the 2 p.m. plunge, where teams jump to support their favorite nonprofit organization.
New this year is the first annual Shiver Bowling Tournament. Teams of two bowl down ice lanes for cash prizes. Ice bowling is popping up around the state as a new favorite
winter activity and the Sherburne County Area United Way is looking forward to bringing it to the area.
Back again is the competition BBQ Ribs cookoff. Local BBQ teams smoke ribs to gain cash prizes and a People’s Choice Award. The public tasting starts at 3 p.m.
