A repeat drug offender was taken off the streets of Big Lake following a routine traffic stop that netted methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $12,000 in cash.
James Barber, age 45 of Alexandria, was arrested in the early morning hours of Monday, April 6 after being pulled over because of a non-functioning headlight.
When Officer Tyler Hecht approached the vehicle, he could smell a strong smell of burnt marijuana. In plain view of the officer was a metal grinder.
When asked about the marijuana, Barber allegedly admitted that the drug had been smoked in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle uncovered an e-cigarette cartridge with a brown sticky substance, later field tested positive .581 grams of marijuana; a large glass pipe with burnt residue in it; a broken glass pipe with burnt residue in it; and spilled marijuana throughout the center console.
As part of the arrest process, Barber was searched and patted down. During the search of Barber, officers allegedly found $9,000 in cash under his sweatshirt. A female passenger in the vehicle was in possession of another $2,060, according to the Big Lake Police Department. The woman allegedly told officers that Barber handed her the cash while the vehicle was being pulled over.
The vehicle Barber was driving was impounded. Officers obtained a search warrant allowing for a search of the vehicle. During that search, a substance was located under the center console of the vehicle. The substance was tested at Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory and found to contain ,067 grams of methamphetamine.
Court records show that Barber has a prior conviction for a felony first degree controlled substance offense and a conviction for a gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance possession offense.
Barber was charged by criminal complaint with; two felony counts of fifth degree offense of possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.