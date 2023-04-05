Times Past MT

50 Years Ago: April 5, 1973

• A cut in federal funding proposed by President Richard Nixon would jeopardize many local federally-funded programs, including the Monticello Public Library, Wright County Day Activity Center, and the Neighborhood Youth Corps, local officials were told.

