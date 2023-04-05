• A cut in federal funding proposed by President Richard Nixon would jeopardize many local federally-funded programs, including the Monticello Public Library, Wright County Day Activity Center, and the Neighborhood Youth Corps, local officials were told.
• Site preparation was set to begin on the new Monticello Township Hall.
• The Monticello School District was set to buy up to 10 acres of land east of the junior high school that would house new athletic fields. The land is just south of Highway 152 and east of the school property.
• The MHS spring musical “Annie Get Your Gun” was set to open Saturday.
• Rev. Bruce Miller was named as the new pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monticello.
• The father-son team of Joe and Charles Tillmann were pictured working on the greens at the Monticello Country club.
• Tony Onnen this week began his job as the new administrator of the Monticello Big Lake Community Hospital.
• It was announced that the bridge over the Mississippi River would close in June for needed deck repairs.
25 Years Ago: April 9, 1998
• The Times marked the 1-year anniversary of the Monticello fatal bus crash looking back at the tragic accident.
• Joe Dirnberger gave Times readers an inside look at his collection of hundreds of scale model cars at his home on Locke Lake.
• President Doug Nevinski and other Monticello Rotarians went to St. Peter to help clean up the aftermath of spring tornadoes.
• Monticello’s longest link to the past, Marguerite Perrault, died at the age of 102. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1913.
10 Years Ago: April 4, 2013
• Wright County human services workers were inching closer to a strike after turning down a contract proposal from the county.
• The Monticello varsity baseball team took a spring trip to Florida for an early jump on the 2013 season.
• The Monticello community was preparing to welcome home the 257th Military Police Company. The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon committee was planning a community parade.
