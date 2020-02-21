As the sun hung in the sky above the frozen waters of Big Lake Saturday, Feb. 15, light hit shards of ice above the surface, illuminating them like they were part of a small, majestic castle.
Lindsey Nelson, Savannah Nelson, Jane Hillberg-DeLarco and Renee Lesner take a dip in the cold waters of Big Lake on the afternoon of Saturday…
In truth, the glass-like shards are a barrier wall - a wall that takes on a different appearance each and every day based on the strength of the sun that beats upon it and the dedication of people who each day add to the walls of the icy-blue structure with the use of tools like a colander, axes, and electric-powered chain saws.
The purpose of the three-sided fortress is to serve as a windbreak for a group participating in one of the most fascinating activities on Big Lake.
We’re not talking about the long hours spent in a fish house ice fishing, or the building of an igloo like on the Lake’s north side.
We’re talking cold-water swimming, and the practice of “cold thermogenesis,” which is a way of using cold to create body heat and burn calories.
In the case of the cold-water swimmers in Big Lake, they venture off to a rectangular cut in the ice (think of a hole cut for a polar plunge) on a daily basis for a swim in the ice-cold waters of Big Lake- wearing nothing but their swimsuits and a pair of gloves.
But not before they perform some maintenance of their entry point.
On a daily basis, the water must be opened and the ice that has formed over the water since the previous day’s swim must be removed.
Swimmers carry in their vehicles a variety of tools that make this daily job much easier.
Most carry axes in their vehicles that are used to smoothen rough edges that may have formed overnight between ice and water.
Lindsey Nelson has a colander among her arsenal of tools that she uses to scoop slush and ice from the surface of the hole.
Jane Hillberg-DeLarco says she has a supportive fiancée who bought her a chainsaw that is modified for safety- both hers and that of the environment.
Both Nelson and Hillberg-DeLarco are new to cold-water swimming. Both are in their first year of cold-water swimming in Big Lake.
Nelson started cold-water swimming after seeing a post about the activity in Big Lake on Facebook.
“It didn’t cost any money, so I thought I’d give it a whirl,” Nelson said.
Hillberg-DeLarco says she first got involved in cold-water swimming as a way to meet new people.
Nelson says she doesn’t necessarily like the cold of Minnesota winters, she liked cold-water swimming from the beginning.
“And its just beautiful on a nice day when the sun is out,” she said.
An ice-swim, as Nelson calls it, leaves her feeling good.
“It gives me kind of an endorphin rush,” she said.
“But I’d use the term ‘swim’ loosely. It’s more of an ice stand,” she said.
That’s because the water off the beach of Big Lake is pretty shallow.
Nelson says she has read up on the health benefits of cold-water swimming and is intrigued by the positive effects the cold can bring to one’s health and well-being.
Studies show that the cold water improves your circulation, burns calories, reduces stress, and even boosts your immune system.
Nelson noted that she recently watched a documentary about children in Siberia who start their school day with a dip into frigid waters.
Nelson and Hillberg-DeLarco are committed swimmers who hit the water regardless of whether the temperatures are 18 degrees below zero, like on Thursday, Feb. 13, or two days later when they swam in a relative heatwave when the temperature reached the mid-30s on Saturday, Feb. 15. So are Renee Lesner and Lindsey Nelson’s daughter Savannah, who joined Nelson and Hillberg-DeLarco for a swimming-foursome on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 15.
“Eighteen below really isn’t a whole lot different,” Lindsey Nelson said of swimming in the chilling temperatures of last Thursday and Friday. “ That is, unless it’s windy.”
As Nelson explained, no matter the temperature outside, the temperature of the water beneath the ice can only get so cold. It remains at a constant temperature- or it would be frozen.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.