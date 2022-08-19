Members of the Big Lake City Council don’t want to hurt its businesses that sell hemp-based THC products.
So the Big Lake City Council tabled a proposed ordinance that would have set a temporary moratorium on the sale of the legal THC in the city of Big Lake.
The Council will revisit the THC issue at its August 24 meeting, during which time city staff can work on licensing and other issues related to the sale of THC products.
Mayor Paul Knier and Councelor Ken Halverson were specifically mindful of the affect a moratorium could have on retailers who sell THC products within the community.
That includes Stacy Hollenbeck, owner of the Big Lake Smoke Shop, who presented information to the Council showing that a THC moratorium could cost her business over $380,000 in annual sales.
She noted that in May, June, and July of this year, 1,836 people purchased THC products at her store averaging $25.15 each- or a total of $46.175.
“We don’t want to squelch our businesses,” Knier said in stating that he didn’t oppose tabling talks of a moratorium.
On July 1, 2022, a Minnesota law that went into effect allowing Minnesotans to buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. The product cannot have a dosage that exceeds 0.3 percent THC.
But almost two months since the passage of the law, many Minnesota communities are placing moratoriums on the sale of THC products because the communities don’t yet have mechanisms in place for dealing with THC sales as it relates to policing, licensing and permitting, or the zoning of areas where product can be sold. The Legislature, in passing the THC law, provided no parameters regulating production, compliance checks, or sales of THC products.
During the Aug. 10 meeting, the Council encouraged dialog among its members, THC retailers, and representatives of Lupulin Brewing Company, which plans to manufacture products contacting legal THC.
John Henry, owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in St. Cloud and the former owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in Big Lake shared insight on a City of St. Cloud ordinance that will go before that city council in the coming weeks.
Henry also shared his wealth of knowledge on THC products, and the effects of those products.
Todd Witte, owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in Big Lake also spoke on THC issues.
Hollenbeck provided the council with a large packet of information on the regulation and licensing of THC products, as well as proposals for inspecting the retail operations of businesses that sell, or would sell, THC-infused products.
Halverson is on record stating his concerns regarding purchasing patterns of those buying THC products if a moratorium is imposed. He has expressed concern that if a purchaser is forced to go out of town to buy product, that purchaser might become comfortable with that source of THC product and never become customers of Big Lake stores selling THC products.
Hollenbeck said at her store alone, there were 500-600 orders since the law was passed. Those customers would be forced out of town, she cautioned.
Hollenbeck asked the Council to not set in place a moratorium and instead let her, Henry and Witte help educate the Council on issues related to the sale of THC products.
Jeff Zierdt, co-owner and president of Lupulin Brewing Company was also on hand to address issues related to a potential moratorium on the manufacturing of products containing THC.
Lupulin has plans to get in on the ground floor of manufacturing a THC-based non-alcoholic seltzer, he said.
A Big Lake moratorium would kill a huge opportunity for the Big Lake-based brewing company.
“I’m urging you not to pass it,” Zierdt said of the moratorium.
Halverson made the motion to table the consideration of an ordinance setting in place a moratorium on the sale of THC products.
“That doesn’t mean there won’t be some rules coming in that you won’t be happy with,” Halverson said to the brewery representatives and owners of the shops currently selling THC products.
Or as Knier said, “It’s hard to stop a moving train when its going down the track.”
The tabling of the potential 12-month moratorium passed unanimously.
