BIG LAKE - The City of Big Lake’s property tax rate is decreasing in 2020, but property taxes are likely to increase.
That’s because residential property owners have seen about an 8 percent increase in their property valuations assessed by Sherburne County.
At its Nov. 26 truth-in-taxation hearing, Big Lake Finance Director Deb Wegeleben noted that the market value of properties in Big Lake have increased by 44 percent since 2015.
But despite an increase in property values, the city has worked hard to hold the line on tax increases.
Big Lake’s 2020 property tax levy- which includes the general fund, debt service, and economic development funds- is $4.565 million. That’s up 5.46 percent from the 2019 levy of $4.329 million, Wegeleben said.
But because the city’s tax capacity increases along with the increase in the market value of city property, the $236,543 increase in the levy from 2019 to 2020 is resulting in a 1.85 percent decrease in the city’s tax rate, Wegeleben said.
But that 8 percent increase in property values will more than likely result in a tax increase despite the decrease in tax rate.
For example, the city portion of property taxes is expected to increase 7.62 percent on a $125,000 home, from $658 to $705- or an increase of $46.71. A $200,000 home is projected to see a 6.51 percent increase in the city portion of its property taxes, from $941 in 2019 to $1,003 in 2020- an increase of $61.32 annually. Under the same formula, a $250,000 home would likely realize a 6.20 increase in its city portion of the property tax bill. That would represent an increase from $1,225 in 2019 to $1,301 in 2020- or an increase of $75.92.
The $4.565 levy goes towards meeting the needs of the city’s $5.415 million budget.
How is the budget utilized?
Wegeleben said 49 percent of the budget goes towards meeting the public safety needs of the city, including the police and fire departments. Another 16 percent of the budget funds government operations. Parks, recreation and culture take 14 percent of the budget, while another 13 percent of the budget is allocated to public works. Six percent of the budget goes towards capital improvements, while the final 2 percent is alocated to economic development.
According to Wegeleben, the main increase in the 2020 operating budget is because of personnel matters. Personnel is directly responsible for $339,925 of the proposed budget increase as the city works to increase the payscale of employees to market value. There is also money budgeted for wage increases due to results of performance reviews. An increase in employee insurance rates is also impacting the budget, Wegeleben said. There has also been money budgeted for the potential increase in staffs at the police department and public works department, she said.
City operations is projected to see a $137,327 increase in its 2020 budget, mainly because of increased liability insurance, an increase in the cost of contracted services, and an increase in the use of water and sewer used by the city due to a rate increase.
The city is also setting aside money for the future replacement of computer systems, improvements to parks and trails, and future street projects, Wegeleben said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.