The Story Behind the Tat: Tattoo Art in Central Minnesota, an exhibit exploring the multitude of stories, symbols, and designs of tattoo art opened at the Sherburne History Center on July 9, 2021.
The exhibit, on loan from the Morrison County Historical Society, explores the creative artwork of tattoo artists from Central Minnesota. The exhibit features artists from Elk River to Little Falls, and beyond. Each with a unique perspective on their craft. The exhibit also looks at the history of tattoo in the United States and regulatory expectations.
Sherburne History Center curator, Mo Galvin arranged the exhibit loan from Morrison County. She also expanded it to include several Sherburne County highlights. The local features include The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman and Subjective Art Tattoo in Elk River.
“We are very excited to host this unique exhibit,” Executive Director Mike Brubaker said. “With this exhibit we are able to explore an unusual art form and also examine the emotional connections made with through tattoo art.”
The exhibit runs through 24 November 2021 during regular museum hours. Visit the Sherburne History Center: Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information contact us at (763) 261-4433 or online at www.sherburnehistorycenter.org.
Sherburne History Center is located at 10775 27th Ave SE in Becker. Its website is www.sherburnehistorycenter.org. The Sherburne History Center inspires and fosters a sense of community by providing resources to help people discover the past and gain perspective on the present so they can make informed choices about the future.
