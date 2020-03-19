An alleged burglar of a Big Lake restaurant wanted more than the bread a sandwich is made with. She wanted the dough, too.
A 23-year-old Plymouth woman has been charged with felony third degree burglary for stealing $587 in cash from an unsecured safe at the Subway restaurant in Big Lake. She also faces gross misdemeanor theft charges.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, Jasmyn Lark was an employee at Subway at the time of the overnight burglary on Nov. 9, 2019.
The burglary suspect gained access into the restaurant through an unlocked door and took $587 from an unsecured safe. Through video surveillance Investigator Nic Prigge observed the suspect wearing a black parka and a hat.
A week following the burglary, Subway management reported that Lark did not show up for work and provided no explanation. Investigator Prigge reviewed dash camera footage from a contact the Big Lake Police Department had with Lark on February 9, 2019 in which it appears she is wearing the same parka jacket and hat as in the surveillance footage from Subway.
Investigator Berg went to Lark’s last known address but did not locate her. Officers learned she may be living in New Mexico or Arizona.
On February 26, 2020 Investigator Prigge interviewed Lark. Lark initially denied committing the offense, but later admitted she entered Subway after hours and took cash from either the safe or the register.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.