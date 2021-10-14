by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
A Big Lake man in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 12 after a chase that ended in Clear Lake after the suspect got his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks.
Justin M. Habiger, 34, had more than 125 grams of meth and more than 132 grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
A motorist called the dispatch center at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 alerting law enforcement of an erratic vehicle driving on Sherburne County Road 11 Becker Township. The suspect was swerving while driving along the road. At one point the vehicle came to a complete stop on County 11.
A responding deputy located Habiger in the area, after Habiger had pulled off County Road 11 and into a driveway on 100th Avenue. When Habiger saw the deputy, he allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. He eventually blew past a stop sign and onto Highway 10, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
Habiger drove the vehicle onto railroad property south of Highway 10 before getting it hung up on the tracks and fleeing from the scene on foot.
Officers from Big Lake, Becker and Elk River, as well as State Patrol troopers assisted in the search for the man after he fled the stuck vehicle.
A drone located Habiger in a wooded area a short time later. He was then taken into custody, Brott said.
After his arrest, Habiger told deputies the he fled because he had an active warrant through the Department of Corrections. That was later confirmed.
Habiger was charged with five criminal offenses. He is facing two counts of first degree meth possession, two gross misdemeanor counts of 5th degree drug possession for the marijuana and a felony count of fleeing a police officer.
Habiger faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted of the meth possession charges.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
