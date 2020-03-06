On Feb. 29 at approximately 10:06 pm, Sergeant Tom Kucala stopped a vehicle for failing to yield at an intersection. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, Sergeant Kucala noticed their stories on where they were going did not match up. Sergeant Kucala observed a torch-style lighter, commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, in the center console. Sergeant Kucala advised the occupants to step out of the vehicle.
When the rear passenger side door was opened, the rear driver side passenger, (Alex Oatis (Age 19 – Little Falls, MN), turned away from officers and his movements were unable to be observed by officers. When officers asked if he had any weapons on him, Oatis admitted to having brass knuckles. Officers located the brass knuckles on his person and secured them. Oatis also admitted a rear passenger stuffed drug paraphernalia and marijuana in between the seats.
The vehicle was searched by officers. A clear pipe with white residue, consistent with methamphetamine, was found under the backseat on the driver’s side directly under where Oatis was sitting. A folded-up dollar bill containing a white crystal substance was found stuffed in the back seat where Oatis and another passenger were sitting. The white crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .3 grams.
Oatis gave a Mirandized statement and admitted knowing the methamphetamine was in in the vehicle and wrapped in a dollar bill. He also admitted his DNA would be on the methamphetamine.
Oatis was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Oatis was charged by criminal complaint with; Gross Misdemeanor 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Dangerous Weapons.
