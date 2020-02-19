On 02/15/2020 at approximately 1:24am Big Lake Officers were dispatched to a report of a court order violation in the City of Big Lake. The suspect in the complaint was Mark Curboy (Age 30 – Big Lake). As Investigator Prigge arrived he observed a vehicle with a male driver traveling away from the suspect’s residence. Investigator Prigge identified the vehicle as a vehicle that had been used in several gas drive offs.
Investigator Prigge followed the vehicle and observed itdrive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then ran a red light at the intersection of Hwy 10/County Road 81. Investigator Prigge activated his emergency lights toattempt to stop the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle made a right turn to go southbound on Highway 25. The vehicle continued on Highway 25through Monticello then exited onto eastbound I-94. Big Lake Officers continued to pursue the suspect vehicle. Wright County Deputies laid spike strips on I-94 under the County Road 37 overpass. The vehicle hit the spike strips but continued on I-94.
The vehicle took the Highway 101 exit into Rogers. As the vehicle slowed Investigator Prigge initiated a pursuit intervention technique (P.I.T.) and disabled the vehicle. Officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Investigator Prigge immediately identified the driver as Curboy due to prior contacts with law enforcement.
Curboy was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Curboy was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
