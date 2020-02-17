Music Listening Big Lake

Six students from Big Lake High School participated in the High School Music Listening Contest regional event that took place at St. Cloud State University. The mission of the High School Music Listening Contest is to assist teachers in their efforts to expand the music experiences of students - primarily through classical music. The contest covers classical music, global perspectives and a variety of musical influences. “The contest is an opportunity to enrich student experiences with classical music in a fun, competitive environment,” says Band Director Heidi Olson. Nearly 120 teams participated in the contest this year, representing 45 different schools, home schools and private music studios. Students representing Big Lake Schools during this competition are pictured above. Back row: Mason Krause, Zeb Johnson, Noah Hart. Front Row: Erika Werner, Victoria Olson, Elissa Wennblom. 

