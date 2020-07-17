The Big Lake City Council appointed Ella Dotzler as a liaison between the city council and the younger people of the Big Lake community. Ella is a student at Big Lake High School with an interest in the local political process.
Ella will have several responsibilities as an unpaid liaison, including connecting with students in regards to the city’s decision-making process, and to undertake a yet-to-be-determined special project. Mayor Mike Wallen noted that Ella has another important task as a student liaison: making the program a success so it can continue beyond her year as a liaison. Ella will hold the position through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.