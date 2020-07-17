The Big Lake City Council appointed Ella Dotzler as a liaison between the city council and the younger people of the Big Lake community. Ella is a student at Big Lake High School with an interest in the local political process.

Ella will have several responsibilities as an unpaid liaison, including connecting with students in regards to the city’s decision-making process, and to undertake a yet-to-be-determined special project. Mayor Mike Wallen noted that Ella has another important task as a student liaison: making the program a success so it can continue beyond her year as a liaison. Ella will hold the position through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

