Street project report accepted, council readies for public hearing

The Big Lake City Council has accepted a report on an estimated $3,65 million street project and ordered a future public hearing on the matter.
The project mirrors the 2020 project and remains one of the largest street and utility projects proposed for Big Lake in about a decade.
The project was delayed in 2020 due to financing uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 proposal is being used as guidance for design of the 2021 project, Big Lake City Engineer Lane Otteson said at the Feb. 10 meeting of the Big Lake City Council.
There are 22 streets proposed for improvements under the plan, which focuses on improvements of streets ranging from 34 to 41 years old west of the waters of Big Lake and east of Lake Mitchell.
Though it’s only February, city engineering department has hosted three in-person informational meetings with 25 participants. A Facebook Live meeting attracted 40 viewers and has had 1800 views, Otteson said.
Additionally, 54 people have completed a questionnaire related to the street repair project.
“Generally, there has been wide project support,” Otteson said.
Streets that are part of the project will receive new curbing, paving resurfacing between the curbs, drainage improvements, sidewalks along some of the streets, the addition of street lights where lights are missing, watermain looping on 80 to 90 feet of Euclid Avenue, isolation and hydrant valves and some citywide improvements such as ADA sidewalk ramps at some intersections, catch basins and some new manhole covers, Otteson told the city council.
The project is slated to be funded with $1.8 million in special assessments and $1.85 million in funding from the city. The breakdown of the estimated $3.65 million is costs is as follows, Otteson said: $3.16 million for streets, $337,000 for drainage, $24,000 for sanitary sewer, $88,000 for water mains, and $42,000 for the cost of other project ammenities.
Costs will be refined as the project moves forward, Otteson said.
Streets identified for reconstruction without a sidewalk include:
• Edgewater Place – Lakeshore Drive;
• Euclid Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to US 10;
• Euclid Court – Euclid Avenue;
• Hennepin Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Highland Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Lake Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Nicollet Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Oak Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Oak Street;
• Oak Street – Oak Avenue;
• Powell Circle East – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle North – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle West – Powell Street North
• Red Oak Drive – Lakeshore Drive;
• Shady Lane – Lakeshore Drive;
• Westwood Drive – Lakeshore Drive; and
• Will Street – Powell Street North to Hill Street.
Streets identified for reconstruction with a sidewalk include:
• Powell Street – Hiawatha Avenue to Glenwood Avenue;
• Sherburne Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Euclid Avenue; and
• Will Street – Powell Street North to Hill Street.
Streets identified for pavement resurfacing include:
• Leighton Drive – Leighton Circle to 85 feet west of Maple Lane;
• Leighton Circle – Leighton Drive;
• Oak Circle - Leighton Drive; and
• Maple Lane – Leighton Drive to Euclid Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.