On October 25, 2020 at approximately 4:50pm Officer Guy Chaffee observed a person driving a vehicle while talking on her cell phone. Officer Chaffee initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. As Officer Chaffee was speaking with the driver, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted there may be marijuana in the vehicle.
As Officer Chaffee searched the vehicle, he conducted a pat search of the passenger, Jeremy Glass (Age 31 – St. Paul, MN). Officer Chaffee located a hard case in Glass’s back pocket. The case contained the following items:
•12 – green bar shaped pills
•1 – blue bar shaped pill
•2 – stamp-looking tabs
The pills were identified as Alprazolam (Xanax) and the stamp-looking tabs field tested positive for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Glass was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Glass has a prior felony conviction for 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance in Ramsey County.
Glass was charged by criminal complaint with; (2) Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.