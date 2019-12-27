Big Lake Spudfest Food shelf

The Big Lake Spudfest Committee recently made a generous $5,000 donation to the Big Lake Food Shelf. Pictured in no particular order are Spudfest members Raeanne Danielowski, Natalie Bender, Scott Johnson, Donna Clarksean, Corrie Scott and Deb Johnson. Committee members are pictured with Sandy McClurg (center in red and purple) of the food shelf.

 

