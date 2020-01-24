BIG LAKE - Poetry took center stage Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Big Lake High School.
Big Lake High School held its 12th annual Poetry Out Loud competition with 32 students in grades 9-12 sharing their speaking skills with their peers.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that helps students master public speaking skills, build self confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. “Every year it is a beautiful opportunity for students to put a poem to heart and share it with an audience of peers,” said Laura Meyer, an English teacher and program coordinator of the Big Lake High School Poetry Out Loud event.
“The talent of our students and the power of poetry amazes me every year,” Meyer said.
Each student recited a self-selected poem from an anthology of over 700 titles and was judged on set criteria. Judges this year were Big Lake High School Principal Bob Dockendorf, High School Administrative Assistant Colleen DeGrio, and Big Lake resident Lauri Robinson, who is also a published author.
This year’s champion, senior Korri Wojack, will advance to the regional competition in February where she will recite “All This and More” by Mary Karr.
Winners of the event were:
1st Place - Korri Wojack, 12th grade
2nd Place - Jonah Overby, 9th grade
3rd Place - Ryesha Lester, 9th grade
Honorable Mention:
Jadyn Rust, 9th grade
Sunny Lee, 10th grade
Anna Jeffrey, 11th grade
Emily Surma, 12th grade
