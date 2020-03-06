Drivers will soon see some major changes on Euclid Avenue, Sherburne Avenue and Powell Street North in Big Lake.
The upcoming road reconstruction project in Big Lake will result in changes to the speed limit and parking regulations on the Big Lake streets because they are state aid highways and must conform to state regulations.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Big Lake City Council passed resolutions decreasing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 mile per hour on Euclid Avenue, Sherburne Avenue and Powell Street North.
A second resolution passed that will prohibit parking on Powell Street.
The City Council that the speed limit changes were necessary in order to get state funding for work being performed on Euclid Avenue, Sherburne Avenue and Powell Street North.
In reviewing the speed limits and making changes, each street was reviewed with public safety in mind, according to city staff.
Euclid Avenue provides a corridor to Lakeshore Drive. Studies show it carries about 980 vehicles each day. The new Euclid Avenue will be 26 feet from curb to curb.
Sherburne Avenue is a State Aid route carrying about 280 vehicles per day. The existing street is 22 feet wide and will be widened to 26 feet wide between the curb faces. The street is recognized as a local residential street and provides a corridor for residents to walk/bike to Lakeside Park, neighborhoods, trail and parks system within the City.
Powell Street North is a State Aid route carrying about 465 vehicles per day. The existing street is 24 feet wide and the newly reconstructed street will be 26 feet. The street is a local residential street and provides a corridor for residents to walk/bike to schools, downtown, neighborhoods, trail and parks system within the City.
Otteson told councilors that the speed limit and parking changes were discussed with residents during two open houses and a project walk-about held last fall.
The City has previously reduced the speed limit to 25 mph on Manitou Street, Tarrytown Road, Hiawatha Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, Otteson said, with no negative comments since the change.
When the road construction project is completed, parking will not be allowed on Powell Street North. Because of the proposed street width requires the City to pass a “no parking” resolution and forward the resolution on to MnDOT as part of the approval process.
Councilmember Scott Zettervall asked that the parking situation be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion among the councilors. Zettervall asked Otteson if the issue could be tabled in order to gather more information on the matter because, with a nearby park, a no-parking regulation could be burdensome for a number of city residents.
Otteson discouraged tabling the matter because it could delay the bidding process for the street project. A delay in bidding could result in an increase in project costs.
Otteson offered a different proposal. The engineer said the parking changes could be approved that evening to allow for project bidding and rescinded at a later date if concerns remain.
