Skoog brothers dedicated lives to serving Big Lakers

For almost three decades, when Big Lake was in need, the Skoog brothers were there.
Dwayne, Willie and Ron rescued Big Lake residents from burning buildings, put out fires scorching through area homes and businesses, cared for people at the scenes of horrific vehicle crashes, and saved lives during medical emergencies.
The Skoog brothers were Big Lake firefighters who sacrificed their family time for the families of those in the Big Lake community. They were also charter members of the community’s ambulance service, and rushed to the sides of their community members in some of their greatest times of need.
On Saturday, June 5, the Big Lake community came together to remember Ron Skoog, who passed away in February. But the service served not only as a time to remember Big Lake’s former fire chief, who later in life became known to Big Lake as the “Bike Man,” but as a time to remember all that the Skoog brothers unselfishly gave to their Community.
With Ron’s February passing, and Willie’s passing in 1995, Dwayne is the last living member of the legacy of the three brothers who served their community as firefighters and ambulance personnel. The lives impacted by the Skoog brothers long ago could no longer be counted. But thankful families exist by the dozens, if not the hundreds.
The Skoogs came to the area in 1858 when Gunnar and Hedda Skoog left Idskog, Norway and settled in Orrock Township.
Gunnar was a bricklayer by trade, and worked on the original Big Lake school and an old post office. Gunnar and Hedda had six boys, one of whom was Knute, the father of Dwayne, Ron and Willie Skoog, and their sister Gerry.
Knute was a farmer, Dwayne said. He married Hilma Hermanson. The couple raised their four children in a farm near Lake Ann along the present-day County Road 15. Back in the day, that was Lake Ann Road.
“He had 200 acres- 100 under plow,” Dwayne recalled.
Dwayne and Ron were born at the farm house near Lake Ann. Willie and Gerry were born after the family moved to what was referred to as the Swanson farm.
Ron Skoog would eventually work for Sherburne County Telephone as a pole and line man. He also worked at the local hardware store.
It was 1959 when Ron first joined the fire department. His 30-plus year career would see him rise in the ranks from firefighter to assistant chief, to chief. Ron served as Big Lake’s fire chief for 10 years, said Ron’s son, Dean Skoog. Ron also served as the leader of the ambulance service, Dean Skoog said.
Dwayne worked for Federal Cartridge in Anoka for 27 years. He was a Big Lake fireman for 25 years and an EMT for 14 years.
Dwayne recalled the days of 1965 when the ambulance service first started. It was the same year that the hospital opened its doors in Monticello.
“Our first calls came into Stan Anderson’s Standard Oil station,” Dwayne said.
“We’d go out in a 1940 Packard station wagon,” he said. “That old Packard had a straight stick.”
Willie Skoog worked as a mail carrier for 30 years. He was also employed for over a decade at the Standard Oil gas station in town.
In the meantime, Willie served on the fire department for 31 years.
In 1971, Willie’s son nearly died of a drowning in Big Lake. Dwayne was the first on scene and saved the life of his nephew.
Already a fireman, the rescue inspired Willie to become an EMT, said his son Jason Skoog.
“He didn’t want to experience the feeling of not being able to help his kids ever again,” Jason Skoog said.
When all was said and done, Willie Skoog served on the ambulance for 15 years.
The Skoog brothers have made a lasting impression on the city of Big Lake.
