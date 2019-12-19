George Quinn spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting to oppose the siting of a Freedom Rock, a giant boulder painted by Iowa artist Ray Sorensen that honors the sacrifices of those who served in the Armed Forces. Plans call for Sorenson to paint one rock in each of the 50 states. A Big Lake Freedom Rock would be Minnesota’s representation in the project.
While Quinn says he thinks the Freedom Rock is a great idea and fully supports the project, he opposes its proposed siting at the City’s Veteran’s Memorial. That’s because he sees the Freedom Rock as something that’s making a political statement and a political statement doesn’t belong at the memorial.
“In my opinion, the Veteran’s Memorial is a special place. It’s a memorial. It’s sacred,” Quinn said. “I don’t believe (the Freedom Rock) belongs at the Veteran’s Memorial.”
Quinn said he “begging’ the Mayor, City Council, and City Staff to look at another location where the Freedom Rock could be placed. Mayor Mike Wallin told Quinn his comments were duly noted.
