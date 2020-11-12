Tom Emmer (MN-06) has announced an additional $125,000 investment in Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District through the Drug Free Communities program. The investment will be provided to the Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition. The coalition will use the funds to assist in their mission to prevent youth substance use and abuse. The grant program is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.
“Whether a young person struggles with prescription drugs, vaping, alcohol, or any other dangerous substances, they need the support and guidance from their community to overcome it, and I am glad our communities are given the resources to provide that,” Emmer said
