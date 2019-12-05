A Christmas Bird Count will be held at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) on Wednesday, December 18 starting at 7:30 am at the Oak Savanna Learning Center (16797 289 th Ave NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398). Sherburne NWR volunteers survey winter bird species within a radius extending 7.5 miles in all directions from the intersection of Sherburne County Road 9 and County Road 5. Although no more volunteers are needed for this year’s count, the refuge could still use your help in another way! If you live within 15 miles of the count area, it would be greatly appreciated if you cleaned and filled your bird feeders at least three days before the count. Additionally, please be aware that on December 18 th vehicles may be driving past your home with their occupants fixing their binoculars on your property. Please don’t be concerned! The observers are only interested in the species and numbers of birds on your property.
The Christmas Bird Count is a nation-wide activity organized by the National Audubon Society. Reports from all participating groups are tallied by Audubon and other birding organizations, such as the Minnesota Ornithological Union. The final tally provides valuable information on the number of bird species inhabiting each corner of the country during that window of time.
This data is also used to track long-term trends in bird populations and distribution. The first Christmas Bird Count took place in 1900 and, since then, counts have spread and now take place from Alaska to Antarctica. Tens of thousands of volunteers participate, making it the largest and longest-running “citizen science” survey in the world. The data has been used to detect declines in populations of many bird species. They have also shown increases in species such as bald eagles.
Local data for the refuge is used to track changes in bird populations over time. Additionally, it can be pooled with other areas to detect population patterns over a large area. The Minnesota Ornithologist’s Union has records for the Sherburne NWR count that date back to 1966. Last year, the Sherburne Christmas Bird Count observed 41 species of birds including numerous common species such as blue jays and chickadees to less common species including a sharpshinned hawk and both short-eared and northern saw-whet owls. The count at the refuge would not be possible without a dedicated group of volunteers and support from the Friends of Sherburne.
