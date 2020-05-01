The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on April 21 to take the sting out of penalties associated with late payment of property taxes through July 2020.
Commissioners recognize that, as a result of unemployment, lost or reduced wages and the loss of business income brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompt payment of property taxes may be a major economic pressure for many county residents and businesses come this May.
“Imposing the full penalty for late payment of property taxes in 2020 would simply be unjust and unreasonable,” Board Chair Felix Schmiesing said in a press release. “While we wanted a uniform statewide plan to help out our property taxpayers, we simply couldn’t wait any longer for the state Legislature to act.”
Minnesota Statute Section 279.01 allows for a county board, with the concurrence of the county treasurer, to abate penalties for late payment of property taxes. The county acted on April 21 to reduce penalties for late payment on all but utility and railroad real and personal property, as follows:
•Reduced to 1% the penalty for unpaid taxes between May 16, 2020, and June 30, 2020.
•Reduced to 2% the penalty for unpaid taxes between July 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020.
Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt praised Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold and Assistant Sherburne County Administrator Dan Weber for their “creative” and “can-do” attitude in developing relief from penalties and their leadership in state and regional circles to fashion unified actions.
In emphasizing the county’s desire to at least coordinate similar programs amongst neighboring central Minnesota counties, Schmiesing concluded, “If St. Paul does decide to do something, we will re-evaluate and adjust our local programs accordingly.”
In taking this action, Sherburne County is striking a balance between helping out those residents and businesses seeking property tax payment relief with the critical cash flow needs of local schools, cities and taxing districts dependent upon property tax revenues.
“As this COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out,” Arnold said, “it is becoming increasingly clear that the financial implications to Sherburne County residents and businesses, as well as its local schools and municipalities, are significant and growing.”
Arnold said the programmers have begun working on the software for processing late payment penalties in the hope they won’t have to be calculated manually.
“Hopefully, we won’t have to do all of these calculations by hand, but if we do we do,” she said.
The April 21 decision takes the county through July 31.
“We may discuss this again as we get close to the deadline,” Schmiesing said during Tuesday’s virtual board meeting. “This doesn’t mean this is all we’re going to do, but this is all we’re going to do at this point, which is pretty significant help for folks if they need to put something off.”
Commissioner Tim Dolan echoed Schmiessing’s remarks.
“The important thing for the public to understand is we’re taking incremental actions to give people the breathing room we think they need,” Dolan said. “We don’t know what the governor’s going to do. We don’t know what the markets are going to do. We don’t know how long any of this will go on.”
