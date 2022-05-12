Sheriff Joel Brott will seek re-election as Sherburne County Sheriff. Brott has been sheriff for the last 14 years and has served in many roles in his 26 years with the office.
“There have been a variety of positive changes within the department as we continuously strive to improve service delivery to our community and enhance our effectiveness in multiple areas throughout the organization,” Brott said. “I would be honored to continue to lead a talented team of dedicated employees who serve with integrity and honor.”
Among the accomplishments that this team has achieved over the last few years include:
Triple Crown Achievement
The Sheriff’s Office achieved “Triple Crown” status with the National Sheriff’s Association, a distinction that was years in the making. The Sheriff’s Office attained three simultaneous accreditations that covered the dispatch center, county jail and correctional health care setting. This was completed through implementing best-practice, nationally recognized operational standards and policies. Only 50 sheriffs’ offices nationwide have ever qualified for this prestigious award, keeping Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office on the forefront of public safety.
Caring For Public Safety Professionals
An employee-driven committee helped establish and implement the Sheriff’s Office wellness program. That committee provides a peer support team for staff in times of stress, whether personal or professional. The committee also provides a wide array of wellness resources and training opportunities to focus on issues unique to the stressors of being a public safety professional.
Mental Health Co-Responder Program
In a collaborative effort with local law enforcement and Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, an embedded mental health professional assists with crisis intervention while responding to calls for service. This aids those who could benefit most from speaking with a mental health professional at the most crucial moments.
Preventing and Solving Crimes
The Sheriff’s Office established a Regional Intelligence Center for cross-agency communications and sharing of information at an advanced level. This collaboration includes 27 local law enforcement agencies in the region. The county’s crime prevention and crime analysis programs are designed to solve more crimes and reduce victimization by violent offenders.
All Sheriff’s Office employees have played a role in these, and other, successes and that’s been instrumental to providing exceptional, quality service to our community.
“I am extremely proud to be your sheriff and would be honored to serve Sherburne County for the next four years,” Brott said. “If re-elected, I will work hard and will strive for continuous improvement. I humbly ask for your support.”
