Sherburne County is in the final stages of developing a plan to guide future investments in the parks and recreation system for the next 10-20 years. The planning process began in early 2022 and included a detailed needs assessment and evaluation of the existing parks and trails, conditions of facilities, comparison to peer counties, regional and national trends, and public and stakeholder input.

A list of draft recommendations has been developed by County staff and park planners. The recommendations are based on input collected during the summer and fall of 2022 through online surveys, stakeholder engagement, and pop-up meetings held at events in the County.

Load comments