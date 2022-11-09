A Sherburne County commissioner is facing criminal charges after allegedly stalking his then-fiancée and taking thousands of photos and videos intimate videos without her consent.

Tim Dolan, 39 of rural Elk River, who represents the area north and west of Big Lake in Sherburne County’s District 3, has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with five gross misdemeanor counts of interfering with privacy and one felony count of stalking.

