A Sherburne County commissioner is facing criminal charges after allegedly stalking his then-fiancée and taking thousands of photos and videos intimate videos without her consent.
Tim Dolan, 39 of rural Elk River, who represents the area north and west of Big Lake in Sherburne County’s District 3, has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with five gross misdemeanor counts of interfering with privacy and one felony count of stalking.
The charges come following an investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, which took the case to avoid a conflict of interest for Sherburne County because of Dolan’s role as a county commissioner. The Anoka County Attorney’s Office is handing the prosecution of the case.
According to a criminal complaint filed October 28 in Sherburne County District Court, Dolan is accused of taking as many as 20,000 photos and videos of his fiancée without her knowledge or permission. The images, which were found on Dolan’s electronic devices and in cloud-based storage, were taken of the victim in various states of undress while she was in the restroom, changing clothes, or in bed, the complaint states.
Dolan is also under investigation for alleged unauthorized financial transaction from his employer, the Decklan Group, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, the complaint states. Dolan’s ex-fiancée is the sole owner of the Decklan Group, according to court records.
Dolan’s possession of the photos and video, as well as the unauthorized financial transactions, came to light after Dolan suffered a nearly fatal ascending aortic dissection on May 17, 2022. (See The Monticello Times’ June 30 story at: https://tinyurl.com/y4u2psz3)
Following Dolan’s medical emergency, he was reportedly unable to work and allegedly gave his work computer and phone to the victim so she could maintain operation of the Decklan Group, the complaint states.
When accessing Dolan’s business phone, the victim observed a text message between the Dolan and a co-worker at the Sherburne County Government Center that she thought was inappropriate because of the two’s positions within Sherburne County government, the complaint states.
As she further looked at files on Dolan’s work phone, the victim observed the thousands of photos that Dolan is accused of taking without her knowledge.
Out of fear and panic, the victim says she deleted all but about 500 of the 20,000 photos, court records state.
After the victim learned of unauthorized financial transactions allegedly made by Dolan -which are part of a separate criminal investigation- the victim fired Dolan on May 25 and was granted a restraining order against Dolan on May 31, court records state. The restraining order was served on Dolan on June 1, records state.
According to the criminal complaint, Dolan allegedly violated the restraining order on June 11, June 28, July 23 and July 27 and is accused of taking part in actions that the victim says left her in fear and feeling a sense of being terrorized that included tagging the victim’s two businesses on social media, posting pictures of her on the social media sites Linkedin and Facebook, texting her directly with allegedly disparaging comments and messaging members of the victim’s family.
Dolan is scheduled to make his first appearance in Sherburne County District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 before Judge Lawrence Johnson.
