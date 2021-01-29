The Sherburne Area Visual Arts Showcase (SAVAS) committee is issuing a call for artists for our 2021 show. The show is scheduled for Monday, June 14, through Monday, June 21, 2021. It will be hosted at the Sherburne History Center in Becker.
SAVAS features fine art and photography by adult artists from the local area (sorry, not quilts or crafts). There is no cost to participate, just a $25 refundable deposit. Three awards with cash prizes are issued each year, and artists are welcome to sell their work if they comply with Minnesota tax rules.
The show is open to the public during the History Center’s regular business hours, as well as during their Tuesday evening Ice Cream Social and special Sunday hours. Please see the attached images and flyer for all the details.
For more information, or to register as a SAVAS 2021 artist, call Mike at 763- 261-4433 or 763-262-4433 (metro line) or email mbrubaker@sherburnehistorycenter.org.
Sherburne History Center is located at 10775 27th Ave SE in Becker. The Sherburne County Historical Society collects, preserves and explains the history of all of Sherburne County. Its mission is to foster a sense of community by connecting people with the county’s past and help people understand the past so they can make informed choices about the future.
