The Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership is seeking feedback on its regional vision and strategic commitments through the next phase of the Framework 2030 project. The Partnership launched the project in spring 2020 as the region’s first collaborative planning and economic development initiative. The communities anticipate significant growth and development in the coming decades and are using a collaborative approach to regional planning to maintain a high quality of life for area residents, businesses, and visitors.
From now through March 19, 2021, the Partnership is seeking public feedback on a draft regional vision and key strategies that were developed from the first round of community engagement this summer that yielded 7,000 comments and ideas from over 1,200 people.
As we enter Round 2 of engagement on the Framework 2030 Plan, we encourage you to provide your feedback on the developing regional vision and strategies either in-person or online – the information and questions are the same.
The online survey at http://bit.ly/FW2030_Round2 is open through March 19, 2021
Following this second round of community engagement, the consulting team of planning NEXT and Ninigret Partners will use the results to refine the vision and strategies and craft more specific policy and project proposals. The Partners will review this work and invite a final round of public feedback in early 2021.
Through Framework 2030, the Partnership will reach consensus on major opportunities and choices that benefit the region, position Partners to be leaders and shape their own futures individually and collectively, and support connectivity within and beyond the region.
Visit the Partnership’s website to learn more about the Partnership and Framework 2030, and how to get involved.
