Two area businesses have been honored for their service to their communities by local chamber of commerces.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce honored Minnco Credit Union and Yvonne Olderbak as its 2022 member of the year.
A night later, on Friday, Dec. 2, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce honored ServPro of Wright County as its business of the year.
Both businesses were honored at the chambers’ annual banquet
Minnco Credit Union’s Yvonne Olderbak was first elected to the chamber board in May 2020 and was reelected to a three-year term beginning in January, 2022, said Big Lake Mayor, Paul Knier, whose Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier was the award’s ruby sponsor.
Knier shared some of Minnco and Olderbak’s volunteering highlights, which include Olderbak volunteering with the holiday social committee and the golf scramble committee . A Minnco team member is always on the block party committee, as well, Knier said.
Minnco has sponsored a team at the chamber’s annual golf scramble and has sponsored the Community Fair, Block Party and Christmas Trees.
Minnco is the first member to sponsor a full-page ad in the Chamber newsletter for the entire year and also sponsors the Chamber website, which is limited to one business/industry type.
Yvonne Olderbak became branch manager at Minnco Credit Union when it opened in Big Lake in the summer of 2020. Prior to Minnco, Olderbak worked at Home Town Credit Union in Owatonna for 22 years, Knier pointed out.
“Yvonne is such a giving person, always stepping up to forward the activities of the chamber,” said the member who nominated Minnco.
“She is also a board director and sits on committees to plan and carry out events. Yvonne also volunteers to make sure Music in the Park is successful.”
The Minnco team has sponsored and volunteered with the City of Big Lake’s Music in the Park and the city’s Summer Farmers Market for the last couple of years.
The award was Other nominees for the 2022 Member of the Year award was Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Kristi Alpin.
In Monticello, ServPro of Wright County was honored for its investment in the Monticello Chamber and the Monticello community.
According to the Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s nominee spotlight, SERVPro is a fire and water clean-up and restoration company.
ServPro was founded in 1967 as a local cleaning company that had a good sense of a demanding need, emergency restoration.
Soon ServPro spread to helping families and businesses in local communities in every corner of the United States.
SERVPRO now has more than 1700 franchises nationwide.
ServPro of Wright County is proud to help mitigate and restore water and fire damage in its local community. The local franchise is owned and operated by Joseph and Shaun Hickman who are neighbors helping neighbors, a local business helping other local businesses.
“We are honored to be able to serve and give back to our amazing community, and we couldn’t have done it without our amazing team,” ServPro officials stated on the company’s Facebook page.
Other Monticello Chamber of Commerce members nominated for business of the year included G&M Outdoor Services, MnNice.com, Liberty Bank Minnesota and the Cornerstone Cafe.
