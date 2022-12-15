Chamber award Servpro
Buy Now

The ServPro of Wright County team is pictured Friday, Dec. 2 at the Monticello Community Center after being named the Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 business of the year.

 

 Sue Emberland ? Monticello Times

Two area businesses have been honored for their service to their communities by local chamber of commerces.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce honored Minnco Credit Union and Yvonne Olderbak  as its 2022 member of the year.

Chamber Big Lake Mince Olderbak
Buy Now

Yvonne Olderbak of Minnco Credit Union-Big Lake is pictured with Gloria Vande Brake, director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce. Minnco Credit Union was named Big Lake’s Chamber member of the year.

 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments